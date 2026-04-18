On Thursday afternoon, Netflix announced that co-founder and chairman of the board Reed Hastings would be stepping down when his term expires later this year “in order to focus on his philanthropy and other pursuits,” according to a letter to shareholders.
Reed Hastings scripted his Netflix exit. Founder departures aren’t alway this smooth.
SummaryReed Hastings founded Netflix in 1997 with Marc Randolph. Now he is departing, and founder departures don’t always go this smoothly.
On Thursday afternoon, Netflix announced that co-founder and chairman of the board Reed Hastings would be stepping down when his term expires later this year “in order to focus on his philanthropy and other pursuits,” according to a letter to shareholders.
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