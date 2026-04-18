Reed Hastings scripted his Netflix exit. Founder departures aren’t alway this smooth.

Hastings founded Netflix in 1997 with Marc Randolph, and took the reins in 1999 when the company was still a DVD-by-mail service. In 2020 he elevated creative executive Ted Sarandos to the co-CEO position, reflecting how important original content had become for Netflix, by then the leading subscription streaming service. In 2023, he stepped away from the co-CEO role, with chief operating officer Greg Peters replacing him.