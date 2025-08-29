Reliance sets ₹1 trillion FMCG target to take on HUL, ITC

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) aims to achieve ₹1 trillion in revenue from its packaged consumer products business, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), within five years, stepping up its challenge to sector leaders Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC Ltd.

Addressing shareholders at the company's 48th annual general meeting on Friday, Isha M. Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, also said RCPL, its consumer products business, is set to become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

The company plans to invest ₹40,000 crore over the next three years in building manufacturing capabilities for packaged foods and large-scale infrastructure, including Asia's largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies.

"Our near-term ambition is clear: to be the fastest-growing consumer brands company to reach a Rs1 lakh crore revenue within five years. Our long-term ambition is to become India's largest FMCG company with a global presence. This will make RCPL a big new value-creating engine for Reliance Industries, comparing it to a retail business in both size and profitability," she said.

The FMCG business will also be the blueprint for expansion into apparel, electronics, and other large and high-value consumer categories, Ambani said.

RCPL reported revenue of ₹11,450 crore for the fiscal year 2025.

RIL entered the FMCG market in 2022 and has since launched several brands and pursued mergers and acquisitions. It now has a presence across a range of daily essential categories with brands like Glimmer and Puric soaps, Dozo dish wash bars and liquids, Independence staples such as flour, rice and edible oil, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners, and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid, and bars.

Its cola brand Campa, acquired in 2022, has seen significant success, prompting a price war with established players like Pepsi and Coca-Cola. In 2023, RCPL partnered with the Sri Lankan biscuit brand Maliban and also acquired a 50% stake in the beverage brand Sosyo Hajoori. Its daily essentials brand, Independence, exceeded Rs1,000 crore ($117 million) in revenue last fiscal year.

"We started in India, have entered West Asia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, and are now exporting to West Africa. Our target is to enter at least 25 countries in the next 12 months, building an Indian consumer brands powerhouse with global reach," she said.

The company has invested ₹3,000 crore in 12 state-of-the-art facilities equipped with Industry 4.0 technologies. More capital expenditure is underway, according to Ambani.

"In just 18 months, we have reached 1.5 million outlets, five times faster than any competitor in the Indian FMCG history. Our omni-channel network will cover 95% of India's population through retail, digital, and business-to-business channels," she stated.

Betting on the middle class This expansion comes as established FMCG companies struggle with growth and seek new categories that align with emerging consumer trends.

Many companies are betting on India's emerging middle class to drive consumption of branded spices, staples, and face creams.

In FY25, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported a turnover exceeding Rs60,000 crore and a 5% rise in profit and 2% year-on-year volume growth. ITC closed fiscal 2025 with ₹81,612.78 crore in revenue from operations.

Analysts say RIL’s expansion into the sector will only intensify competition. "FMCG has already been disrupted due to the popularity of direct-to-consumer brands, quick commerce, etc," said Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader at Deloitte South Asia.

"This is especially true for categories such as packaged foods and beauty products. RIL's entry into the market in a big way will further intensify competition," said Ramanathan.

He also noted that there is a significant opportunity to convert consumers from unbranded to branded products, and RIL has the resources to build at scale. He added that RIL could use its large manufacturing units to meet both domestic and export demand, stating that corporate investment in food processing is a positive development for the sector.

About RCPL becoming a direct subsidiary of RIL, Isha Ambani said the move will consolidate its consumer brands into a single, sharply focused company.

India's consumer market, a $2 trillion opportunity, is a high-growth area that "we need a strategic approach to seize," Ambani said. Rural markets, with 900 million consumers, are driving 65% of the FMCG growth.

"As a separate company, RCPL will give this business the independence to focus exclusively on its markets, products, and customers without competing for management bandwidth... This structure will enable sharper execution, faster innovation cycles, and deeper operational focus—all critical to winning in consumer markets," she added.