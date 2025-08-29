Reliance and Meta enter into AI-focused joint venture, says Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM | Details here

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced an AI-focused joint venture with Meta during the company's Annual General Meeting on Friday.

Responding to Ambani's announcement, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg said, “At Meta, we want to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone. We believe that this technology has the potential to bring a new era of personal empowerment to people, so that they have greater agency to improve the world in all of the directions that they choose."

He further noted, “And that is why I am excited about this partnership. It is a key step forward towards ensuring that everyone has access to AI, and eventually, superintelligence. Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work. With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance's reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India.”

“With this partnership, we are beginning to build our vision for the future where every entrepreneur, creator, and company has the tools they need to succeed. I believe that this venture will become a model for how AI – and one day superintelligence – can be delivered to everyone. This is just the beginning,” Zuckerberg added.