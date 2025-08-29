RIL AGM 2025: Reliance, Meta enter into ₹855 crore India-focused AI joint venture, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced an AI-focused joint venture with Meta during the company's Annual General Meeting on Friday. The Reliance-Meta JV will see an initial investment of ₹855 crore in a 70:30 ratio for Reliance and Meta respectively.

Advertisement

“Today, I am pleased to unveil a new, India-focused AI joint venture with our close partner Meta. Together, we want to pair the power of open-source AI with Reliance's deep domain knowledge across industries. That is why we are forming a dedicated joint venture with Meta to combine open models and tools with our execution in energy, retail, telecom, media and manufacturing, and to deliver sovereign, enterprise-ready AI for India,” Ambani said at the Reliance AGM 2025.

Mark Zuckerberg's statemet at RIL AGM 2025 Responding to Mukesh Ambani's announcement, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg said, “At Meta, we want to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone. We believe that this technology has the potential to bring a new era of personal empowerment to people, so that they have greater agency to improve the world in all of the directions that they choose."

Advertisement

Speaking at a pre-recorded video at the RIL AGM 2025, further noted, “And that is why I am excited about this partnership. It is a key step forward towards ensuring that everyone has access to AI, and eventually, superintelligence. Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work. With Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance's reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India.”

“With this partnership, we are beginning to build our vision for the future where every entrepreneur, creator, and company has the tools they need to succeed. I believe that this venture will become a model for how AI – and one day superintelligence – can be delivered to everyone. This is just the beginning,” Zuckerberg added.

Advertisement

Reliance-Meta JV details The RIL-Meta joint venture has been signed to develop Llama-based agentic enterprise AI platforms and tools. The JV will develop ready‑to‑deploy vertical and sector‑specific solutions for Indian enterprises.

The Reliance-Meta JV will offer:

Enterprise AI Platform‑as‑a‑Service: A secure, full‑stack environment for organisations to customise, deploy and govern generative‑AI models for specific use cases across sales and marketing, information technology development and operations, customer service, finance, and a wide range of other enterprise workflows

A secure, full‑stack environment for organisations to customise, deploy and govern generative‑AI models for specific use cases across sales and marketing, information technology development and operations, customer service, finance, and a wide range of other enterprise workflows A suite of pre‑configured AI solutions designed to address both cross‑functional and industry-specific use cases.

The Reliance-Meta JV will leverage Meta's open-source Llama model.

Under the JV agreement, RIL and Meta have jointly committed to an initial investment of around ₹855 crore (about $100 million) to capitalise the JV in ratio of 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively, RIL said in a statement.