Reliance wins bid for 10 GWh of battery manufacturing capacity under PLI scheme

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd will receive ₹3,620 crore worth of benefits to set up 10 GWh (gigawatt-hours) of battery manufacturing capacity under the Union government's production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemistry cells.

Reliance emerged as the winner from among seven bidders for the tender that was put out in January, the ministry of heavy industries said in a press release on Wednesday. Six companies had been shortlisted for financial evaluation of their bids.

Also Read: GEAPP plans 2GWh battery storage capacity in India "The remaining five shortlisted bidders are put in the waiting list as per their rank,” the ministry said. The waitlisted bidders are ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Ltd (waitlist 1), Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Ltd (2), Waaree Energies Ltd (3), JSW Neo Energy Ltd (4) and Lucas TVS Ltd (5).

Advanced chemistry cells are new generation technologies that can store electric energy as electrochemical or chemical energy and convert it back to electric energy when required. The PLI scheme is expected to strengthen the ecosystem for electric mobility and battery storage in the country.

Scheme outlay Reliance’s 10 GWh of battery manufacturing capacity will add to the 5 GWh battery capacity that the energy giant won in 2022, when the government distributed 30 GWh of battery manufacturing capacity. Ola Electric Mobility was awarded 20 GWh capacity at that time and Reliance and Rajesh Exports received 5 GWh each.