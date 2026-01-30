Reliance to enter the bottled iced tea market with Brew House relaunch
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 6 min read 30 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The iced teas will be launched in two flavours, lemon and peach, for an entry price of ₹20 for a 200ml bottle this summer.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) plans to enter the bottled iced tea market this coming summer with the relaunch of “Brew House", three people close to the development told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story