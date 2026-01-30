Reliance to enter the bottled iced tea market with Brew House relaunch

MUMBAI : Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) plans to enter the bottled iced tea market this coming summer with the relaunch of “Brew House", three people close to the development told Mint .

The people added that the brand—for which the company received approval on 23 July 2025, according to the commerce ministry records—is expected to be relaunched within the next two months.

The oil-to-retail conglomerate acquired the brand in 2024 for an undisclosed amount.

The iced teas will be launched in two flavours, lemon and peach, for an entry price of ₹20 for a 200ml bottle, according to two of the three people.

“The product was initially supposed to be launched for ₹10 for a 200ml bottle, but after the goods and services (GST) recast, the ready-to-drink segment falls under the 40% GST bracket, so we decided to start with ₹20 instead," said one of the three people, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

RCPL did not immediately respond to Mint’s emailed queries.

However, multiple distributors also confirmed to Mint that “Brew House" will launch within the next two months.

Also Read | Indian winemakers will remain largely unaffected by India–EU FTA

FMCG ambitions

Apart from relaunching Brew House, RCPL is also evaluating launching other niche-category drinks.

“RCPL is also working on several new concepts, such as kombucha, prebiotic sodas, and ayurvedic drinks. We now have the focus and capability to build a specialized route to market for these kinds of offerings. RCPL’s larger ambition is to be a full-scale fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, spanning categories across home care, food, beverages, and snacks," said the second person.

In August 2025, RCPL, the packaged consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, acquired a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages Pvt. Ltd, the Mumbai-based company behind the herbal functional drink Shunya. Shunya offers zero-sugar, zero-calorie herbal beverages infused with Indian super-herbs such as ashwagandha, brahmi, khus, kokum, and green tea across India.

“When Reliance acquires a brand, one can be sure of product innovations, and you will see the same here," said the third person.

To be sure, the company has expanded its beverage portfolio to include a diverse range of beverages across mass and value segments, ranging from carbonated soft drinks under the Campa brand to packaged drinking water, sodas, mixers, energy and sports drinks, and traditional Indian refreshments such as nimbu pani, fruit beverages, and milkshakes.

Also Read | India's desi fizz goes low on sugar

RCPL is also present in packaged foods through brands such as SIL, which sells noodles and other staples.

Brew House was launched in May 2017 by Siddhartha Jain under Positive Food Ventures Pvt. Ltd in Gurugram as a premium ready-to-drink iced tea brand positioned as a healthier alternative to carbonated and sugar-heavy beverages. It differentiated itself through real, whole-leaf brewing, lower sugar content and the absence of preservatives.

Targeting urban, health-conscious consumers, the brand initially built distribution through cafés, hotels, restaurants, multiplexes and airports before expanding into modern trade and online channels. Its portfolio included flavours such as lemon and peach, sold in 300-350ml glass or premium PET bottles priced at ₹40-80.

Singapore-based Food Empire Group later acquired a majority stake to scale operations, before RCPL acquired the brand in 2024 for an undisclosed amount.

“The relaunch has been a bit slow. It’s available in small batches at Reliance Retail stores for now, but we're waiting for the right product, price point, and strategy before scaling it up. Over 2025, the focus has been on building distribution through larger beverage categories and investing in back-end capabilities, including automatic brewing equipment," said the third person.

“RCPL has focused on building distribution through larger categories first. It’s difficult for a small, standalone brand to create reach, but a broad portfolio allows scale. Once that foundation is in place, we can create a separate vertical for niche beverages like iced tea," the person added.

The niche drinks market

The ready-to-drink (RTD) iced tea category in India has long been shaped by major multinational brands and legacy beverage players, though it has remained a relatively niche segment compared with carbonated drinks.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd and PepsiCo first introduced Lipton Ice Tea in the country in the early 2000s through a joint venture, but the product was pulled back after an initial launch as consumers at the time were not widely ready for iced tea; it was later reintroduced in select markets with PET bottle formats in flavours such as lemon and green tea variants in 2011.

Coca-Cola and Nestlé’s joint venture, Nestea, also experimented with bottled lemon RTD iced tea in the early 2010s, initially available in 400ml packs at around ₹25, before its broader rollout was scaled back while the JV evaluated consumer feedback.

Aside from multinational brands, Indian companies such as Wagh Bakri have sold iced tea products, including peach-flavour premix packs, retailing around ₹95- ₹100 for 250gm sizes online, though these are often powder mixes rather than RTD bottles.

Currently, Lipton’s bottled RTD iced tea is available in 350ml packs online at roughly ₹60, while powdered iced tea mixes such as Nestea’s 400gm pouches are priced at ₹200- ₹230. In contrast, RCPL’s relaunch of Brew House will be brought to market in 200ml PET bottles at ₹20, undercutting these legacy players and signalling an aggressive pricing strategy.

To be sure, RCPL used a similar strategic playbook when it relaunched Campa Cola, one of India’s once-iconic soft drink brands. Campa, first introduced in the 1970s and marketed with the slogan “The Great Indian Taste", was a household name in the pre-liberalization era but faded in the 1990s after global giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo re-entered the market.

Reliance acquired the brand from Pure Drinks Group in 2022 for around ₹22 crore and formally relaunched it in 2023 with variants such as Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, and Campa Orange, initially through its own retail channels and then nationwide.

Reliance’s move into iced tea aligns with its broader FMCG and retail strategy of identifying categories with long-term growth potential, according to Devangshu Dutta, founder of Third Eyesight and co-founder of PVC Partners.

While iced tea remains a niche within India’s overall beverage market, Dutta said it is seeing steady, organic growth, driven by the rise of café culture, increased eating out, and younger consumers' demand for non-alcoholic alternatives.

“Whether it’s consumed as a standalone iced tea or used as part of a cocktail or some kind of concoction, it’s a category that’s seeing increasing interest," he said.

Reliance’s key advantage, Dutta added, lies in its distribution muscle and captive shelf space across its retail network, which allows it to scale new products more effectively than smaller, standalone brands. “Anything they put on those shelves and price well becomes an opportunity for growth," he said, adding that the entry of a large player like Reliance is likely to expand the overall market rather than intensify competition.