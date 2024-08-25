Reliance Capital lenders red-flag Hinduja’s ₹7,300 crore debt proposal

  • The committee of creditors and IIHL are at odds over delays in executing the resolution plan for Reliance Capital, as creditors voice concerns about the conditions tied to the proposed 7,300 crore debt raise.

Priyanka Gawande
Published25 Aug 2024, 05:39 PM IST
IIHL's resolution plan for Reliance Capital was approved by NCLT in February.
IIHL’s resolution plan for Reliance Capital was approved by NCLT in February.

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Reliance Capital has raised concerns over the term sheets submitted by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), a Hinduja Group entity, for a proposed debt raise of 7,300 crore.

Earlier this month, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) instructed IIHL to provide the requested term sheets to the lenders as part of the implementation of the resolution plan for Reliance Capital. IIHL agreed to submit these documents during a meeting of the Monitoring Committee, contingent upon maintaining stakeholder confidentiality.

However, tensions have arisen between the CoC and IIHL due to delays in executing the resolution plan, which was approved by the NCLT in February.

The creditors’ concerns centre on the stringent conditions attached to the 7,300 crore debt offering. Some of these conditions can only be fulfilled after the resolution plan is executed, complicating the drawdown of funds required to settle payments to Reliance Capital’s lenders.

“IIHL has has secured funding basis various conditions that travel well beyond the resolution plan. These conditions include transfer of 26% shareholding in the insurance companies to Hinduja Group company Aasia, delisting of shares and debentures of RCAP, creation and perfection of security in favour of lenders to IIHL, and issuance of new unlisted RCAP NCDs etc,” said one of the lenders, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read this | Reliance Capital administrator defends use of ’Reliance’ brand amid legal dispute

The term sheets also suggest that additional terms and conditions may be introduced in the final binding agreements. Consequently, the CoC has requested that IIHL provide these definitive documents for review.

IIHL has enlisted 360 One and Barclays to raise 7,300 crore in debt, with 360 One tasked with raising 5,000 crore and Barclays responsible for the remaining 2,300 crore.

Key conditions in the term sheet include pledging equity shares of Reliance Capital Limited issued to IIHL, delisting existing debentures and equity to facilitate the issuance of new equity to IIHL and debentures to new lenders, and establishing a first-ranking hypothecation over all RCapital assets. 

A Non-Disposal Undertaking (NDU) is also proposed on the equity securities of Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company (RARC) held by RCAP, which must be executed as a Condition Precedent, with RCAP required to file the necessary forms with the DP.

Also read | Mint Explainer: Why bankruptcy reforms should be the new govt’s top priority

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the CoC filed a fresh application with the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking forfeiture of IIHL's equity component of 2,750 crore in the event of a default by the Hinduja Group-owned company.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 05:39 PM IST
HomeCompaniesReliance Capital lenders red-flag Hinduja’s ₹7,300 crore debt proposal

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue