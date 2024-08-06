Companies
Reliance Capital administrator seeksimplementation of IIHL's resolution plan
Summary
- The RCap administrator said implementation of the resolution plan was important not only for its lenders but the banking sector in general.
Reliance Capital’s administrator has filed a fresh interlocutory application with the National Company Law Tribunal, asking it to direct IndusInd International Holdings Ltd to implement its resolution plan for the company by 10 August.
