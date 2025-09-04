Corner shops to be fulcrum of consumer goods business: Reliance Consumer's Krishnakumar
Reliance Consumer Products has identified general trade (mom-and-pop stores) as the core of its business. For most of its products, 100% of the journey starts from general trade. On the consumer brand-side, general trade will be almost 90% of the firm's business, Krishnakumar, RCPL director, said.
Mumbai: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) remains conscious of profitability despite rapidly scaling its brands and selling goods at prices lower than competitors, a top official at the newly-minted consumer goods maker said. Last week, at Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) 48th annual general meeting, the company announced plans to achieve ₹1 trillion in revenue within five years. The RIL arm plans to invest ₹40,000 crore over the next three years to build manufacturing capabilities for packaged foods.