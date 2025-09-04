How has distribution grown over the past 12 months?

The business is still scaling up. We are at about 1.5 million outlets—we want to reach up to 3 million by March next year. The goal is to get 5 million. Beverage and staple will be nationally available by March. But most of our brands are now reaching anywhere between three and five lakh outlets. Beverage continues to be the most distributed category for us. We're going to have brands at three levels—those that are national and scaling up, then those that go international and then brands which are regional or hyper local. For us to get an understanding of these three sets of brands will take some time.