Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the packaged goods arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will take three to four years to distribute its products nationally following a select rollout of products such as Campa and Independence, according to persons in the know.
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the packaged goods arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will take three to four years to distribute its products nationally following a select rollout of products such as Campa and Independence, according to persons in the know.
The company will also roll out more products over the next 12-18 months. The move comes as the RIL-backed consumer goods venture has led to the acquisition of various brands and the launch of private labels aimed at competing with established players like ITC and Hindustan Unilever Ltd in domestic and international markets.
The company will also roll out more products over the next 12-18 months. The move comes as the RIL-backed consumer goods venture has led to the acquisition of various brands and the launch of private labels aimed at competing with established players like ITC and Hindustan Unilever Ltd in domestic and international markets.
Also Read | Reliance Consumer launches Campa Cricket
RCPL, which markets brands like Campa beverages and Independence edible oils, has a distribution network between 120,000 and 700,000 outlets, varying by product category. “RCPL is covering about 30-35% of geography in India. In three to four years, it can see a national roll-out of the products," said an executive who knew the company’s plans. The company will exit the fiscal with a total reach of 1 million outlets.
Although RCPL products are available in states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra, distribution remains concentrated in select markets. The company aims to expand its reach to 5-6 million outlets within three years.
Meanwhile, companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd have a vast distribution network in India, reaching over 9 million retail stores. However, this network has been built over the years.
Retail footprint
India's complex retail landscape, dominated by mom-and-pop stores, requires strong general trade reach, which RCPL will prioritize, said the person quoted above. Although Reliance's extensive retail footprint offers a potential advantage to RCPL, the company's focus remains on building its general trade distribution, they added.
RIL entered the FMCG market in 2022, launching its brands and pursuing mergers and acquisitions. Its brands include Glimmer and Puric soaps, Dozo dish wash bars and liquids, Independence staples such as flour, rice and edible oil, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars.
It has also invested in old—and nearly obsolete brands and revived them with fresh packaging and marketing—such as Campa, Sil (sauces and condiments), personal care brand Velvette, and Ravalgaon's confectionery business. In 2023, RCPL partnered with Sri Lanka-based biscuit brand Maliban; it also acquired a 50% stake in beverage brand Sosyo Hajoori.
Most products are also priced lower to competition in the market—a strategy the company is using to reach more households.
This has also caused somewhat of a dent in the market—especially in categories such as beverages.
Campa has over 10% market share in the sparkling beverage category in select states, RIL said in its December quarter earnings. Campa and Independence brands continued to gain traction across markets, with both brands projected to cross ₹1,000 crore turnover each in FY25. Overall, consumer brands reported revenue of ₹8,000 crore in the first nine months of FY25.
Brand refresh
While the company has already rolled out products across most prominent categories, such as packaged foods, beverages, deodorants, floor cleaners, staples and candies—more products are underway.
"So far, only 50% of the portfolio has been launched in the market; another 50% is under work and will be rolled out in the next 18 months," the executive said.
RCPL also utilises third-party manufacturers rather than solely investing in its full-scale production. For example, it has partnered with a local bottler for its recently announced Campa bottling unit in Assam.
"RCPL is using a hybrid model with co-investment from partners. The company has multiple new facilities with substantial investments in the ecosystem already planned for the next five years, and a full-fledged R&D facility in Bengaluru," they said. RCPL also has plans to launch in Africa and GCC countries.
Meanwhile, analysts said the company could take some time to build a pan-India product footprint.
Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Institutional Equities noted, "Building general trade distribution for any FMCG company takes time, involving factors like a pan-India manufacturing footprint. These developments occur in phases and over years."
Roy also pointed to the challenge of limited shelf space in small stores for companies with extensive product portfolios. However, RIL's expansive media ecosystem, including the country's largest media network, provides a substantial advertising advantage.