RCPL, which markets brands like Campa beverages and Independence edible oils, has a distribution network between 120,000 and 700,000 outlets, varying by product category. “RCPL is covering about 30-35% of geography in India. In three to four years, it can see a national roll-out of the products," said an executive who knew the company’s plans. The company will exit the fiscal with a total reach of 1 million outlets.