While many consumer goods companies are acquiring direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) is pursuing a different playbook.
Mint Explainer: Why Reliance is betting on legacy regional brands to build its FMCG empire
SummaryReliance Consumer Products is expanding by acquiring regional legacy brands rather than digital-first startups. The strategy taps loyal local customer bases and plugs them into Reliance’s vast retail network to scale nationally.
While many consumer goods companies are acquiring direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) is pursuing a different playbook.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More