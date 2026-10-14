Reliance enters ready-to-drink dairy category with flavoured Milk at ₹20, to compete with Amul, ITC, Mother Diary

Reliance Consumer Products has now launched Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu, priced at just ₹20. Claiming to be made with authentic dairy ingredients, the company has now forayed into the growing ready-to-drink dairy market, ready to compete with brands like ITC, Amul, Mother Diary, Nandini and more who already have a foothold in the market.

Reliance launches Joyland flavoured milk at ₹ 20 Joyland flavoured milk will be available in multiple flavours such as strawberry, vanilla and pistachio. On Wednesday, the company unveiled the product across social media.

The product is only available in Tamil Nadu as of now.

Talking about the launch, T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said in a press note, “Our entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market is a significant step in extending RCPL’s portfolio and widening the choices we offer consumers."

"With Joyland, we are bringing together authentic dairy ingredients, quality and affordability to make world-class products accessible to more households. Tamil Nadu marks the beginning of this journey, as we build Joyland into a broader dairy beverages portfolio and progressively expand its reach across India," he added.

Earlier, Reliance made a strong entry into the soft drink market with its ₹ 10 drink, Campa. It clashes with global companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. With its milk-based flavoured drinks, Reliance has now also entered the ready-to-drink dairy beverage sector.

Domestic flavoured milk market According to a Euromonitor report, the flavored milk market in India is projected to grow by 10% year-over-year in 2026, rising from ₹7,600 crore in 2025 to ₹8,360 crore. Compared to its 2021 valuation of ₹4,420 crore, the sector reflects a 71.95% growth through 2025 and an overall 89.14% expansion over the five-year period, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.59%.