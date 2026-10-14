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Reliance enters ready-to-drink dairy category with flavoured Milk at ₹20, to compete with Amul, ITC, Mother Diary

Sneha Biswas
Updated14 Oct 2026, 09:04 PM IST
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Reliance launches ready-to-drink flavoured Milk at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.
Reliance launches ready-to-drink flavoured Milk at ₹20.(PTI/ Reliance)
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Reliance Consumer Products has now launched Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu, priced at just 20. Claiming to be made with authentic dairy ingredients, the company has now forayed into the growing ready-to-drink dairy market, ready to compete with brands like ITC, Amul, Mother Diary, Nandini and more who already have a foothold in the market.

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Reliance launches Joyland flavoured milk at 20

Joyland flavoured milk will be available in multiple flavours such as strawberry, vanilla and pistachio. On Wednesday, the company unveiled the product across social media.

The product is only available in Tamil Nadu as of now.

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Talking about the launch, T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said in a press note, “Our entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market is a significant step in extending RCPL’s portfolio and widening the choices we offer consumers."

"With Joyland, we are bringing together authentic dairy ingredients, quality and affordability to make world-class products accessible to more households. Tamil Nadu marks the beginning of this journey, as we build Joyland into a broader dairy beverages portfolio and progressively expand its reach across India," he added.

Earlier, Reliance made a strong entry into the soft drink market with its 10 drink, Campa. It clashes with global companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi. With its milk-based flavoured drinks, Reliance has now also entered the ready-to-drink dairy beverage sector.

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Domestic flavoured milk market

According to a Euromonitor report, the flavored milk market in India is projected to grow by 10% year-over-year in 2026, rising from 7,600 crore in 2025 to 8,360 crore. Compared to its 2021 valuation of 4,420 crore, the sector reflects a 71.95% growth through 2025 and an overall 89.14% expansion over the five-year period, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.59%.

About Reliance Consumer Products Limited

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is on a mission to empower the everyday life of consumers. With a strong commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction, RCPL blends global standards with local insights to create products that resonate with consumers while being accessible to everyone at honest prices and within an arm’s length of desire. Backed by the robust infrastructure and trust of RIL, the company aims to offer solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers, fostering long-term relationships with communities and contributing to the nation’s growth. RCPL is on a journey of shaping the future of the consumer goods industry by meeting the diverse needs of households and communities, offering solutions that are world-class, trusted, value-driven and reflect the evolving lifestyle of today’s consumer.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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