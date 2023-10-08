Reliance General Insurance sent GST notices for ₹922 crore by DGGI
Of the four notices, one pertains to the GST of ₹478.84 crore, applicable as tax on re-insurance commission booked through the re-insurance services ceded to various Indian and foreign entities, reports said, citing sources.
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has sent four show cause notices for Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues amounting to ₹922.58 crore to Reliance General Insurance Company (RGIC), the crown jewel of Reliance Capital Ltd, reports said on October 8.
