Reliance in talks to secure $2 billion foreign-currency loan to fuel expansion: Report1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The lenders involved in the discussions include Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc, said the report.
Reliance Industries Ltd. is in talks with lenders for a foreign-currency loan of up to $2 billion to fuel the ongoing expansion of its oil-to-telecoms business, according to a report by Bloomberg. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate plans to use the country's dedicated external commercial borrowing route to secure the loan, the report added.
