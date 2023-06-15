Reliance Industries Ltd. is in talks with lenders for a foreign-currency loan of up to $2 billion to fuel the ongoing expansion of its oil-to-telecoms business, according to a report by Bloomberg. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate plans to use the country's dedicated external commercial borrowing route to secure the loan, the report added.

The facility may have a maturity period ranging between three to five years and the proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and to refinance another loan that matures in September. The lenders involved in the discussions include Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc, said the report.

Ambani is raising funds as he continues to build out the telecoms and consumer-facing arms of an empire based on a bedrock of crude-oil refining. Reliance’s expansion spree has been fueled by generous borrowings after the firm managed to achieve net debt zero status in 2020.

Reliance has said it aims to invest $75 billion in renewable energy over 15 years and last year acquired the $3 billion streaming rights to the highly coveted Indian Premier League cricket tournament. The firm is also rolling out 5G network services across the country, which is expected to cost $25 billion.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022-23, Reliance reported a consolidated profit after tax of Reliance Industries was ₹21,327 crore up by 18.3 per cent from ₹18,021 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The company's net profit stood at ₹74,088 crore during FY23 up by 14 per cent YoY from ₹65,009 crore in FY22. Reliance recorded a gross revenue of ₹239,082 during Q4FY23, up by 2.8 per cent YoY from ₹232,539 crore in Q4FY22. Gross Revenue was ₹976,524 crore, up 23.2 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by continuing growth momentum across all businesses.

On June 15, shares of Reliance Industries settled 0.04 per cent lower at ₹2,551.55 apiece on the BSE.