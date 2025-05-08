Reliance Industries applies for Operation Sindoor trademark for entertainment purposes
SummaryThe trademark will cover entertainment purposes, pending formal registry approval and clearance of concerns about public deception and government-like identifiers.
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has applied for a trademark for "Operation Sindoor," the codename for India’s strike against terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
