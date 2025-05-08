"The trademark filing of Operation Sindoor, though procedurally valid, must be carefully examined by the Trademark Registry under the Trade Marks Act, 1999," said Aditi Gehlot, a Pune-based independent intellectual property expert. “If the name implies government affiliation or resembles official campaigns, it may be barred under Section 9(2)(b) and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. Public deception and misuse of government-like identifiers are key concerns. The registry must ensure such filings do not mislead or violate public policy."