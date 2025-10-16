However, the gross refining margins of the O2C business still remain a key metric as for the past few quarters, weak O2C margins offset the growth in telecom and retail. Gross refining margins (GRM) in the business had swollen to a high of around 18% in 2022, during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have since fallen sharply, hitting a low of under 2% in January this year, as per analysis by JP Morgan. The GRM rose to about 10% in September, as per the brokerage, which bodes well for the company's Q2 earnings.