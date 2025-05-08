‘Filed inadvertently by…’ Reliance says no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, withdraws application

Reliance Industries on Thursday withdrew its application to trademark ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating that it was “ filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation.”

"Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery.

Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," the company's statement read.

Reliance Industries' statement comes hours after it had applied for a trademark for the codename for India's joint military action – Operation Sindoor – which targeted nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, May 7.

Reliance Industries' application for ‘Operation Sindoor’ trademark Reliance had applied for the codename's trademark under Class 41, on May 7 — the same day India launched the precise strike.

In its statement about withdrawing the application for the trademark, Reliance further added:

"Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism.

Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering."

The now-withdrawn application had aimed to use the term ‘Operation Sindoor’ across a broad range of entertainment and digital content services, including audio and video streaming.

The filing also covered services like online discussion forums, non-downloadable publications, organizing shows, competitions, concerts, exhibitions, language instruction, and related advisory services.

Operation Sindoor In response to the deadly Pahalgam attacks on April 22, the Indian military on Wednesday, May 7 launched a joint action – ‘Operation Sindoor’ — striking nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Touted as India's deadliest military action till date — Operation Sindoor — lasted around 25 minutes in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. The strikes began at 1:05 am and concluded by 1:30 am, India informed the media in a press briefing after the operation.