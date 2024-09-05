Reliance Industries share are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹ 3039.45 and closed at ₹ 3030. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3052.05 and a low of ₹ 3023.95 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:17 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price ₹3030, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82295.74, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3052.05 and a low of ₹3023.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3021.75 10 3012.50 20 2975.38 50 3033.31 100 2966.50 300 2838.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3042.27, ₹3055.53, & ₹3077.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3007.37, ₹2985.73, & ₹2972.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 129.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.82 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.49% with a target price of ₹3287.36666667.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}