Business News/ Companies / Reliance Industries share are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Reliance Industries share are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 3039.45 and closed at 3030. The stock reached a high of 3052.05 and a low of 3023.95 during the day.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:17 today, Reliance Industries shares are trading at price 3030, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82295.74, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 3052.05 and a low of 3023.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53021.75
103012.50
202975.38
503033.31
1002966.50
3002838.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3042.27, 3055.53, & 3077.17, whereas it has key support levels at 3007.37, 2985.73, & 2972.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Industries was 129.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 9.23% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.82 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.49% with a target price of 3287.36666667.

The company has a 50.33% promoter holding, 8.37% MF holding, & 21.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.47% in march to 8.37% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 21.90% in march to 21.59% in june quarter.

Reliance Industries share price up 0.01% today to trade at 3030 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India are falling today, but its peers Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.07% each respectively.

