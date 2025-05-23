Reliance Industries to invest ₹75,000 crore in the North East region, Adani Group plans to allocate ₹50,000 crore

Peliance Industries plans to invest ₹75,000 crore over the next 5 years in the North East region, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit on Friday.

Meanwhile, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani at the same event announced an investment of ₹50,000 crore in the region over the next ten years.

“Three months ago in Assam, we pledged an investment of ₹50,000 crore. Today, once again humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that Adani Group will invest additional ₹50,000 crore across the Northeast for the next 10 years,” Adani said.

While detailing the investment plans, Ambani mentioned that Reliance Retail will increase procurement from the region. The company will focus to generate solar power and help to transform the region into a healthcare hub.

With the investment of ₹75,000 crore, the company aims to replicate the growth achieved by neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

Ambani began his speech at the Summit by praising PM Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor, noting it reflects Modi's resolve and the courage of the armed forces.