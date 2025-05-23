Reliance Industries to invest ₹75,000 crore in the North East region, Adani Group plans to allocate ₹50,000 crore

Reliance Industries plans to invest ₹75,000 crore over the next 5 years in the North East region, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit on Friday.

Meanwhile, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani announced an investment of ₹50,000 crore in the region over the next ten years at the same event.

“Three months ago in Assam, we pledged an investment of ₹50,000 crore. Today, once again humbled and inspired by your (PM Narendra Modi) leadership, I announce that Adani Group will invest additional ₹50,000 crore across the Northeast for the next 10 years,” Adani said.

Investment plans of Reliance Industries While sharing details of the proposed investment, Ambani mentioned that Reliance Retail will increase procurement from the region. The company will also focus on generating solar power.

“In addition to creating over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities, we aspire to touch the lives of most of our 45 million sisters and brothers in the northeast," Ambani said.

" Jio has already covered 90% of the population with over 5 million 5G subscribers. We will double this number this year. Jio's priority will be to bring the revolutionary power of Artificial Intelligence to all schools, hospitals, enterprises, and homes,” he added.

With the investment of ₹75,000 crore, the company aims to replicate the growth achieved by neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

The company is collaborating with Mizoram University on the care of breast cancer using genomic data. Ambani further shared that Reliance Industries has built an advanced molecular diagnostic and research lab in Guwahati, which will have the largest genome sequencing capacities in India.

Additionally, Reliance Foundation plans to work with all eight states in the North East region to establish Olympic Training Centres.

Adani Group investment plans Gautam Adani mentioned that the ₹50,000 crore investments will be used for sectors such as green energy, including smart meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads and highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, and capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres.

"But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is what Viksit Bharat 2047 is all about," he said.

"A story rooted in diversity, resilience, and untapped potential," he said. This region is now a source of our cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic direction," Adani added.

About Rising Northeast Investors Summit The Rising Northeast Investors Summit is conducted to mark the culmination of the investment promotion activities carried out by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) in collaboration with all eight states over the past year. The two-day summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.