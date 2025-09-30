ED conducts searches at six locations in the Reliance Infrastructure FEMA case

NEW DELHI : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting a search operation in a case involving Reliance Infrastructure over alleged illegal overseas remittances, said a person aware of the development.

The searches are being conducted as part of investigations into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The operation covers six premises in Indore and Mumbai, the person said, on condition of anonymity.

FEMA governs cross-border transactions and how Indian individuals, companies, and banks can engage in foreign currency transactions, investments, and remittances with the rest of the world.

Case background

Reliance Infrastructure said in a press release that the ED survey under FEMA pertained to a matter dating back 15 years.

“In 2010, the company awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the construction of the Jaipur-Ringus Highway to Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways. This was a domestic contract with no foreign exchange involved. The work was completed, and the company has no continuing connection or relationship with the said contractor," the statement said.

"The toll road has been with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the last four years. The company and its officials are fully cooperating, as always. This action has absolutely no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of the company," it added.

The latest operation follows another ED probe into the alleged diversion of funds from Reliance Infrastructure to a related party without adequate disclosures. That probe was launched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The company, on 1 August, clarified that its exposure under the PMLA case was ₹6,500 crore and that it had disclosed this matter earlier in its financial statements.

“Reliance Infrastructure diligently pursued recovery of its dues in this matter. Through mandatory mediation proceedings conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge and the mediation award filed before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court, Reliance Infrastructure arrived at a settlement to recover its 100% exposure of ₹6,500 crore," the company said then.

Reliance Infrastructure is part of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, but Ambani has not been on its board of directors since March 2022.

Mint reported on 5 August that Ambani appeared before the ED in connection with the PMLA case.

Reliance Infrastructure provides engineering and construction services to a diverse range of industries, including power, roads, and metro rail. It also offers services in implementation, operation and maintenance of projects in the defence sector and infrastructure areas through its special purpose vehicles.

It has implemented the Mumbai Metro Line One project and is also a utility company with a presence in the energy sector.