ED conducts searches at six locations in the Reliance Infrastructure FEMA case
Summary
The latest operation follows another ED probe into the alleged diversion of funds from Reliance Infrastructure to a related party without adequate disclosures.
NEW DELHI : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting a search operation in a case involving Reliance Infrastructure over alleged illegal overseas remittances, said a person aware of the development.
