Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Companies / ED conducts searches at six locations in the Reliance Infrastructure FEMA case

ED conducts searches at six locations in the Reliance Infrastructure FEMA case

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

The latest operation follows another ED probe into the alleged diversion of funds from Reliance Infrastructure to a related party without adequate disclosures.

Reliance Infrastructure said in a press release that the ED survey under FEMA pertained to a matter dating back 15 years.
Gift this article

NEW DELHI :The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting a search operation in a case involving Reliance Infrastructure over alleged illegal overseas remittances, said a person aware of the development.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting a search operation in a case involving Reliance Infrastructure over alleged illegal overseas remittances, said a person aware of the development.

The searches are being conducted as part of investigations into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The operation covers six premises in Indore and Mumbai, the person said, on condition of anonymity.

The searches are being conducted as part of investigations into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The operation covers six premises in Indore and Mumbai, the person said, on condition of anonymity.

FEMA governs cross-border transactions and how Indian individuals, companies, and banks can engage in foreign currency transactions, investments, and remittances with the rest of the world.

Case background

Reliance Infrastructure said in a press release that the ED survey under FEMA pertained to a matter dating back 15 years.

Also Read | Andy Mukherjee: For Reliance, it’s all hands on deck

“In 2010, the company awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the construction of the Jaipur-Ringus Highway to Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways. This was a domestic contract with no foreign exchange involved. The work was completed, and the company has no continuing connection or relationship with the said contractor," the statement said.

"The toll road has been with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the last four years. The company and its officials are fully cooperating, as always. This action has absolutely no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of the company," it added.

The latest operation follows another ED probe into the alleged diversion of funds from Reliance Infrastructure to a related party without adequate disclosures. That probe was launched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The company, on 1 August, clarified that its exposure under the PMLA case was 6,500 crore and that it had disclosed this matter earlier in its financial statements.

“Reliance Infrastructure diligently pursued recovery of its dues in this matter. Through mandatory mediation proceedings conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge and the mediation award filed before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court, Reliance Infrastructure arrived at a settlement to recover its 100% exposure of 6,500 crore," the company said then.

Also Read | Proxy advisors against Anant Ambani's appointment as RIL whole-time director

Reliance Infrastructure is part of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, but Ambani has not been on its board of directors since March 2022.

Mint reported on 5 August that Ambani appeared before the ED in connection with the PMLA case.

Reliance Infrastructure provides engineering and construction services to a diverse range of industries, including power, roads, and metro rail. It also offers services in implementation, operation and maintenance of projects in the defence sector and infrastructure areas through its special purpose vehicles.

It has implemented the Mumbai Metro Line One project and is also a utility company with a presence in the energy sector.

Also Read | FDs beat India’s giants—except Reliance. Here’s why
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog. Gireesh has 25 years of experience in leading news organisations.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.