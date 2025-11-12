Reliance International: How global oil dynamics made Abu Dhabi unit a vital trade artery for Reliance
12 Nov 2025
Reliance International Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has emerged a key unit of the conglomerate contributing nearly one-fifths of the parent's consolidated revenues. Here's how the Abu Dhabi-based, oil-trading unit has emerged a key piece in operations at India's largest company.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: An Abu Dhabi-based subsidiary of Reliance Industries, Reliance International Ltd, has emerged as one of the conglomerate’s vital units in the face of shifting global oil trade and now accounts for nearly a fifth of the parent’s consolidated revenue.
