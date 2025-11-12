Surging Russian oil

Reliance Industries has been the largest purchaser of Russian crude oil in India since the start of the Ukraine invasion. Of the 1.22 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil that it purchased on average between April 2022 and October 2025, about 425,000 barrels, or more than a third, were from Russia, as per Kpler data. Iraq, the second largest supplier, shipped an average of 218,000 bpd in this period, down from an average of 274,000 in the preceding 15 months.