Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities as 'New Year' gift, details here

Reliance Jio on 28 December announced that it has launched the largest launch of its 5G services across 11 cities.
The cities where 5G services are launched include -- Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.
Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost, starting Wednesday.
Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi, it said.
"We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of Jio users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.
These cities are important tourism destinations and key education hubs of our country.
"We are grateful to the Chandigarh Administration, State Governments of Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region," spokesperson said.
