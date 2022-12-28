Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities as 'New Year' gift, details here

"We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of Jio users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}