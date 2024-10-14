Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Net profit rises 14.8% QoQ to ₹6,539 crore, ARPU at ₹195.1

Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 14.76% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 to ₹6,539 crore from ₹5,698 in Q1FY25. The telecom operations of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹31,709 crore, up 7.67% during the quarter ended September from ₹29,449 crore in Q1FY25. Jio's ARPU or average revenue per user came in at ₹195.1, up 7.4% on year and sequentially from ₹181.7. On Monday's session, Reliance Industries share price closed 0.11% higher at ₹2,745.20 apiece on BSE.