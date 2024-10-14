Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Net profit rises 14.8% QoQ to ₹6,539 crore, ARPU at ₹195.1

  • Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Net profit rises 14.8% QoQ to 6,539 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published14 Oct 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Reliance Jio Infocomm Q2 results
Reliance Jio Infocomm Q2 results(REUTERS)

Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 14.76% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 to 6,539 crore from 5,698  in Q1FY25. The telecom operations of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue from operations stood at 31,709 crore, up 7.67% during the quarter ended September from 29,449 crore in Q1FY25. Jio's ARPU or average revenue per user came in at 195.1, up 7.4% on year and sequentially from 181.7. On Monday's session, Reliance Industries share price closed 0.11% higher at 2,745.20 apiece on BSE.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesReliance Jio Q2 Results: Net profit rises 14.8% QoQ to ₹6,539 crore, ARPU at ₹195.1

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.