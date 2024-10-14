Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Net profit rises 14.8% QoQ to 6,539 crore, ARPU at 195.1

Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Net profit rises 14.8% QoQ to ₹6,539 crore, ARPU at ₹195.1

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Net profit rises 14.8% QoQ to 6,539 crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm Q2 results

Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a 14.76% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 to 6,539 crore from 5,698 in Q1FY25. The telecom operations of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue from operations stood at 31,709 crore, up 7.67% during the quarter ended September from 29,449 crore in Q1FY25. Jio's ARPU or average revenue per user came in at 195.1, up 7.4% on year and sequentially from 181.7. On Monday's session, Reliance Industries share price closed 0.11% higher at 2,745.20 apiece on BSE.

(more to come)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.