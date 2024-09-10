Companies
Former Reliance Jio executive raises $130 mn to back mid-market startups
Priyamvada C 4 min read 10 Sep 2024, 06:05 AM IST
SummaryIncluding the green shoe option, Playbook Partners expects to raise another $120 million through established global investors from Europe, the US, Middle East, and India.
Bengaluru: Former Reliance Jio's executive Vikas Choudhury has raised $130 million from domestic and foreign investors for his maiden fund at Playbook Partners, a growth capital firm that will typically invest in profitable, mid-market, tech-enabled Indian startups.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less