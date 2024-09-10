Playbook’s sector-agnostic thesis is based on the premise that tech-enabled businesses have a greater tendency to scale capital more efficiently. Under the larger umbrella of digital transformation, there are various aspects of a business across its entire value chain, Choudhury explained. “If it is at the front-end, there is commerce, or whether it is at the middle, then there is fintech and if you go further backwards, there’s supply chain. Using all these larger themes at play, one can effectively build solutions or products which will create value for both companies and in terms of investable opportunities."