The Jio tariff hike everyone expected isn’t coming—yet
Jatin Grover 5 min read 21 Oct 2025, 11:14 am IST
Summary
- Jio is holding off on a mobile tariff hike despite industry expectations, banking instead on rising data consumption, 5G adoption, and home broadband expansion to lift revenue.
- Jio is also looking to leverage Reliance Intelligence’s technology to build AI-driven products and services.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telecom operator by market share, has no immediate plans to increase mobile phone tariffs, belying market expectations, choosing instead to grow revenue by driving users to consume more data.
