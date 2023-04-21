Reliance Jio to launch Air Fiber; Profit up 13% to 4716 crore in Q4FY23

Reliance Jio to launch Air Fiber; Profit up 13% to ₹4716 crore in Q4FY234 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:35 PM IST
- Jio intends to derive growth in the broadband segment through the same model it used for entering the mobile services segment, by becoming the second SIM of a consumer but eventually taking the primary SIM space and hence higher revenue from the same customer.
Reliance Jio expects to generate higher average revenue per user or ARPU on the back of increased data consumption from consumers using its 5G services and its Jio Fiber broadband plans starting ₹198 a month that have been pegged as an always-connected back-up to existing plans from other carriers.
