Reliance Jio to launch Air Fiber; Profit up 13% to 4716 crore in Q4FY23

“In the cities where we have deployed 5G we are already seeing that there is a great increase in consumption, as high as 3-4 times even from a very high consumption base that we have with 4G and even without any change in tariffs. This means that we can anticipate ARPU growth just driven by consumption alone," said Kiran Thomas, director of Jio Platforms on Friday, during a presentation showcasing the carrier’s results for the quarter ended March 2023.