The KG‑D6 oil and gas block in the Bay of Bengal has been at the centre of two disputes involving its operator Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, after failing to live up to its potential. Reuters reported earlier this week that the Indian government is seeking a multi-billion-dollar compensation from the Mukesh Ambani-led company. Reliance has called the report factually incorrect.
Mint Explainer | How Reliance’s disputes with government over KG-D6 gas output may be resolved by mid-2026
SummaryThe KG-D6 oil and gas block, operated by Reliance Industries, is at the heart of legal disputes with the Indian government over production shortfalls and gas migration issues. Outcomes are expected by mid-2026, making it a critical focus for investors in the energy sector.
