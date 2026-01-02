Mint Explainer | How Reliance’s disputes with government over KG-D6 gas output may be resolved by mid-2026

Where does the production shortfall dispute stand today?

The government has raised a claim of $247 million from Reliance-BP after it disallowed some of the investments made in developing the infrastructure for drilling oil and gas from the block. The production-sharing agreement allows the government and the producer to share the profit oil from the project after deducting investments made in developing the project. After the government disallowed some of the investments, it has contended that it is liable to receive more profit petroleum from the project – to the tune of $247 million, as disclosed by Reliance.