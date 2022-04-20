Reliance picks majority stake in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Explaining why it took so long for AJSK to tie up with Reliance, given the designers’ close relationship with the Ambanis, Abu Jani said: “This venture is just the latest evolution of a relationship we have cherished for more than 30 years. Given our long history together, it was important that we do this right, not in a rush. It is a decision which comes with full faith, confidence and commitment to each other and a shared mission to write new history and aim for higher heights."