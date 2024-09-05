Hello User
Reliance Power share are down by -0.52%, Nifty down by -0.13%

Livemint

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at 32.61 and closed at 30.90. The stock reached a high of 32.61 and a low of 30.74 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:04 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price 30.9, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82247.01, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 32.61 and a low of 30.74 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
530.53
1032.67
2032.09
5030.34
10028.95
30027.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 31.65, 32.24, & 33.44, whereas it has key support levels at 29.86, 28.66, & 28.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was 73.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in june quarter.

Reliance Power share price down -0.52% today to trade at 30.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kpi Green Energy are falling today, but its peers Nava, Rattanindia Enterprises are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.13% & -0.13% each respectively.

