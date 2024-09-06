Reliance Power share are down by -3.01%, Nifty down by -0.87%

Reliance Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Reliance Power opened at ₹ 30.9 and closed at ₹ 29.94. The stock reached a high of ₹ 31.15 and a low of ₹ 29.83 during the session.

At 06 Sep 11:11 today, Reliance Power shares are trading at price ₹29.94, -3.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81258.85, down by -1.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹31.15 and a low of ₹29.83 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 30.52 10 32.33 20 32.00 50 30.37 100 28.98 300 27.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹31.88, ₹32.84, & ₹33.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹30.34, ₹29.76, & ₹28.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Reliance Power was -24.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -19.32% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 23.24% promoter holding, 2.67% MF holding, & 7.59% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 7.89% in march to 7.59% in june quarter.