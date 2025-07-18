Reliance Q1 results: RIL posts record profit despite crude weakness, sets stage for clean energy future

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s most valuable company, beat estimates to post a sharp growth in revenue and profit for the April-June quarter, on the back of better earnings from telecommunications and retail even as weakness persisted in its crude-based businesses.

Advertisement

A significant one-time gain from its divestment from Asian Paints also padded up the bottomline.

Commissioning of manufacturing plants in Reliance’s new energy business—on which hinges its growth over the next decade—is progressing rapidly, as per an investor presentation.

Reliance did not disclose timelines for the new energy business, which will have an end-to-end renewable ecosystem, from making solar modules to generating clean electricity from these modules, and using electrons to run data centres and make hydrogen, ammonia, and aviation fuel.

During the first quarter, Reliance Industries stemmed the decline in operating profit at its key oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business through better margins despite a shrinking topline.

Coupled with a sharp uptick in earnings from its retail and telecom business, Reliance Industries reported consolidated revenue of ₹2.49 trillion for the first quarter, about 5% higher than in the corresponding year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate of 18 analysts polled by Bloomberg was ₹2.43 trillion.

Advertisement

Profit for the quarter surged nearly 76% from a year ago to ₹30,681 crore. A one-time gain of ₹8,924 crore from the sale of Reliance’s stake in Asian Paints last month helped the bottomline widely beat street estimates of ₹20,059 crore.

This was the highest-ever quarterly profit for the ₹20-trillion market capitalization company.

Advertisement

“Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance,” declared Mukesh Ambani, the conglomerate’s chairperson, in a press statement.

"Overall, the earnings are better than expected, even if you take out the other income from (the) Asian Paints share sale,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent equities consultant.

Investors had priced in a sharp revival in earnings growth in recent months, he said. “Don’t expect Reliance to open much better (on Monday) because of these numbers.”

Reliance Industries ended 0.02% lower on BSE on Friday, before the quarterly results were announced, while the benchmark Sensex index fell 0.61%. The scrip has gained over a fifth in value since the beginning of this year, beating other blue-chip peers and the Sensex, which has gained just over 4% during this period.

Advertisement

Also Read | Reliance turns from Nifty’s biggest drag to its top driver

Energy down, but solid jumps in Retail and Jio Ambani said the energy markets had encountered heightened uncertainty during the first quarter with sharp fluctuations in crude prices.

However, the oil-to-chemicals business delivered growth by focussing on domestic demand and offering “value-added solutions” through the Jio-BP network, Ambani said, adding that the segment’s performance was aided by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins.

The segment topline was about 2% lower year-on-year at ₹1.55 trillion. But the focus on margin improvement helped it grow its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by more than a tenth to ₹14,511 crore. Ebitda margin expanded 110 basis points to 9.4%.

On the lack of material updates on Reliance’s new energy business, Baliga said he expects more announcements at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting, an annual spectacle started by Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani in 1985.

Advertisement

Reliance’s retail business revenue jumped by more than a tenth to ₹73,720 crore in the first quarter.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd increased its store count by nearly 4% from a year ago to 19,600 even as it closed unprofitable locations. Store footprint shrank by about 5% to 77.6 million sq.ft. as the company focussed on making more money per sq.ft.

The retail business’s profit jumped 28% year-on-year to ₹3,271 crore. The improved performance was “driven by our relentless focus on operational excellence, geographical expansion and sharper product portfolio,” said Isha M. Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail.

Reliance’s telecom business, Jio Platforms Ltd, made 15% more money per customer in the first quarter, while its customer base expanded to within striking distance of 500 million.

Advertisement

Jio reported first-quarter revenue of ₹35,032 crore, about a fifth more than a year earlier. Profit was nearly a quarter more at ₹7,110 crore.

“We have delivered a milestone quarter at Jio with our 5G and Home subscriber base crossing the 200 million and 20 million marks, respectively,” said Akash M. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

The company’s investments in 5G expansion are moderating while pricing continues to improve, laying the path for better cashflows from the segment, analysts at Jefferies said last month.

Consolidated ebitda expanded by 36% to ₹58,024 crore in the first quarter. Ebitda margin expanded by 460 basis points to 21.2%.