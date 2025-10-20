Investment conundrum

For perspective, Grasim Industries holds a 56% stake in UltraTech Cement, which would not be much different from RIL’s stake in Jio Platforms after listing. Brokerages such as Motilal Oswal Financial Services and ICICI Securities have applied a discount of 35-40% to the valuation of UltraTech while calculating the sum-of-the-parts (SoTP) for Grasim. Now, there is a possibility that RIL’s stake in Jio Platforms too could be valued after applying some holding company discount, as is being done for Grasim. There is an argument being made for no or lower holding company discount in view of Jio Platforms’ small public issue size after Sebi’s relaxation of norms. But it does not have any merit as there could be enough liquidity, as private equity investors who hold about 16% stake in Jio Platforms could consider selling post listing.