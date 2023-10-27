Reliance Q2 Results: Healthy growth in consolidated profit, EBITDA; 5 key highlights from RIL's Q2FY24 earnings
Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest company by market capitalisation, on Friday (October 27) reported a 29.7 per cent year-on-year rise in its September quarter consolidated net profit at ₹19,878 crore. EBITDA, too, saw a healthy 30.2 per cent YoY rise to ₹44,867 crore while the EBITDA margin jumped 390 bps YoY to 17.5 per cent.