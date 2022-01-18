Reliance Retail buys over 55% stake in robotics co Addverb

“We, the founders of Addverb, were working for Asian Paints and used to visit many factories and warehouses the world over. We realized that every time we set up factories, there would be significant investments made, and many of the materials were procured from the US and Japan. We wondered why are we not making these in India as there is huge demand. That is when we realized that it is a big business opportunity, and we started Addverb," Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and chief executive of Addverb Technologies, said in an interview.