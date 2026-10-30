Reliance Retail Q2 results: Net profit falls 24% to ₹2,611 crore; revenue rises 6%

Mumbai/Bengaluru: Reliance Retail Ltd's net profit fell 24.3% year-on-year to ₹2,611 crore in the September quarter, as higher costs and a shift in the festive calendar weighed on margins. Revenue from operations, however, rose 5.8% to ₹80,220 crore, according to an exchange filing.

On a sequential basis, net profit declined 6.9% from ₹2,805 crore in the June quarter. The figures are adjusted for the restructuring and demerger of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer brands business in December 2025. Reliance Retail operates across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and online commerce.

“Reliance Retail had a steady quarter, with growth sustained across all formats and channels,” Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, said in a statement. “Consumer demand stayed healthy, supported by our extensive physical and digital presence and our continued focus on serving the diverse needs of Indian consumers.”

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The company flagged several challenges during the quarter, including inflation at a two-year high, a weaker rupee and a deficient monsoon across key agricultural states. Consumer price inflation stood at 5.5% and food inflation at 7.7% in September, adding to input, freight and packaging costs. The rupee's weakness also raised the landed cost of imported goods, particularly electronics and fashion products. Meanwhile, the monsoon deficit put further pressure on food prices and made rural demand uneven.

The festive calendar also shifted this year, with major festivals such as Navratri and Diwali falling in the third quarter, unlike last year.

Ebitda margins Reliance Retail's Ebitda, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, stood at ₹6,228 crore before a one-time charge. Its Ebitda margin was 7.8%, down 120 basis points from a year earlier.

The company also reported a one-time impairment charge of ₹108 crore on 7-Eleven during the quarter. The retailer had shut all its stores in India by the end of September.

Reliance Retail said its Ebitda margin reflected planned investments in digital commerce, input-cost inflation absorbed by the company, and the shift in the festive season to the third quarter.

However, average order values in its quick-commerce operations, including JioMart and Ajio Rush, increased during the quarter, while average delivery times declined substantially over the past four quarters, according to Reliance Retail chief financial officer Dinesh Taluja.

The company does not plan to raise prices to improve margins. “Prices are how the market determines where competition is. But we will sweat our assets more and leverage our scale to improve our margins,” Taluja said, referring to Reliance Retail's network of 19,947 stores.

Consumer products business expands Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) reported a 1.6-fold increase in gross revenue in the September quarter, supported by its Independence staples brand and Campa beverages business.

Gross revenue rose to ₹8,266 crore in the three months ended September, while revenue for the first half of FY27 reached ₹16,900 crore, about 1.8 times the year-earlier figure, according to Reliance Industries' quarterly presentation. RCPL said it had achieved about 80% of its total sales for the previous financial year in the first six months of FY27.

Daily essentials, led by Independence, generated about ₹7,000 crore in sales in the first half, growing 1.7 times from a year earlier. Campa-led beverages recorded sales of more than ₹5,250 crore during the same period, crossing 90% of the brand-led category's sales for the whole of FY26 in just six months, the company said.

The beverages business grew 2.1 times year-on-year. RCPL reported double-digit market share across several states as it expanded Campa's presence in domestic and overseas markets.

Campa's international expansion is gathering pace. In Australia, the brand has entered major supermarket chains. It has also launched in Kenya, adding to its presence in Ghana, Nigeria and other markets. RCPL said it had expanded its presence in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Malaysia.

RCPL is also widening its portfolio beyond beverages and staples. Its home and personal care categories recorded strong growth following product-range extensions and a nationwide expansion, with Glimmer gaining early consumer traction.