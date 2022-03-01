Reliance Retail Ventures picks up majority stake in Abraham & Thakore

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd— a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited—on Tuesday said it has picked up a majority stake in homegrown designer brand Abraham & Thakore Exports Pvt Ltd., for an undisclosed amount.

This comes after the company late last year announced a partnership with Indian couturier Anamika Khanna apart from investments in designer Manish Malhotra.

“RRVL seeks to leverage its subsidiary Reliance Brands Ltd., deep understanding of the affluent Indian customer and their heft across digital, retail operations, marketing, and supply chain platforms, to build brand Abraham & Thakore’s global appeal in the fashion and lifestyle category," the company said in statement on Tuesday.

David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore started out in 1992 and later joined by Kevin Nigli working with Indian handlooms by approaching them with modernity and meaning through weaving and design intervention in unconventional, even non-conformist ways.

The design trio, David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore and Kevin Nigli will continue to lead the creative direction of the brand.

For nearly 15 years the brand largely retailed in international stores before coming to India with their first fashion show presentation.

“Abraham & Thakore’s interesting use of material and fresh take on traditional textile techniques have crafted a highly distinctive design signature for the brand. With Indian luxury customers undergoing a generational consumption shift, there is heightened appreciation of Abraham & Thakore’s timeless design, and we are excited to partner with the brand to bring its unique expression of Indian craftmanship to consumers globally," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Through this partnership we will be extending the presence of the brand and bring together both fashion and lifestyle collections which will include home furnishings and lounge wear, said David Abraham.

In 2021—Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), part of Reliance Industries Limited, agreed acquire 40% stake in MM Styles Private Limited owned by homegrown designer Manish Malhotra.

RRVL is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd and the holding company of all the retail companies within the Group. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹1,57,629 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021. Reliance Retail is among the largest retailer in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.