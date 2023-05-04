Reliance shareholders and creditors approve demerger of financial services arm1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:10 PM IST
In October 2022, Reliance Industries approved the demerger of the financial services arm named Jio Financial Services.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited’s shareholders, with its secured and unsecured creditors, on May 4 permitted the demerger of the company’s financial services firm - Reliance Strategic Ventures. The firm will now be renamed Jio Financial Services Limited.
