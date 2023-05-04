Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / Reliance shareholders and creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

Reliance shareholders and creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

1 min read . 05:10 PM IST Livemint
Reliance Industries

In October 2022, Reliance Industries approved the demerger of the financial services arm named Jio Financial Services.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited’s shareholders, with its secured and unsecured creditors, on May 4 permitted the demerger of the company’s financial services firm - Reliance Strategic Ventures. The firm will now be renamed Jio Financial Services Limited.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited’s shareholders, with its secured and unsecured creditors, on May 4 permitted the demerger of the company’s financial services firm - Reliance Strategic Ventures. The firm will now be renamed Jio Financial Services Limited.

The shareholders of Reliance Industries would receive one share of Jio Financials for every share they hold in the parent company, said the oil-to-telecom major in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The shareholders of Reliance Industries would receive one share of Jio Financials for every share they hold in the parent company, said the oil-to-telecom major in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The votes were 99.9994 per cent in the favour of resolution in the case of unsecured creditors and equity shareholders and 100 per cent in the case of secured creditors. 

Also Read:

In October 2022, Reliance approved the demerger of the financial services arm named Jio Financial Services. Through the demerger scheme, Jio Financial Services will acquire liquid assets to provide adequate regulatory capital for lending to consumers, merchants, etc., and to incubate other financial services verticals such as insurance, payments, digital broking, asset management for at least the next three years of business operations.

Jio Financial Services plans to launch consumer and merchant lending business based on proprietary data analytics to complement and supplement the traditional credit bureau-based underwriting.

It will continue to evaluate organic growth, joint-venture partnerships as well as inorganic opportunities in insurance, asset management and digital broking segments.

On May 4, shares of Reliance Industries settled 1.16 per cent higher at 2,447.80 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.