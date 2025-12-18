A ₹5 packet of noodles. That’s the powerful pricing lever Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) is pulling once again as it makes a third attempt to crack India’s fiercely competitive ₹18,000-crore instant noodles market.
Mint Explainer: Can Reliance crack the Maggi-Yippee instant-noodle duopoly at the third attempt?
SummaryReliance Consumer Products Ltd has launched a new range of noodles under the SIL brand, a 75-year-old foods label it acquired and revived in 2025. Why is Reliance betting on instant noodles yet again, after two previous attempts failed to make a dent?
