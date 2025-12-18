A ₹5 packet of noodles. That’s the powerful pricing lever Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) is pulling once again as it makes a third attempt to crack India’s fiercely competitive ₹18,000-crore instant noodles market.
On Tuesday the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries Ltd launched a new range of noodles under the SIL brand, a 75-year-old foods label it acquired and revived in 2025. The relaunch marks Reliance’s most comprehensive push yet into packaged foods, with SIL positioned as its flagship brand across noodles, ketchups, jams, sauces and spreads.
But why is Reliance betting on noodles yet again, after two previous attempts failed to make a dent in one of the most competitive packaged food categories in India? After all, Nestlé’s Maggi commands a 59-60% share of the market, while ITC’s Sunfeast Yippee holds 22–25%, leaving little room for smaller players or new entrants to grow.
Mint explains the strategy behind Reliance’s third noodles play, and whether it can finally challenge Maggi.
What happened to Reliance’s two previous attempts?
RCPL first entered the category in 2021 with SnacTac noodles and followed this up with Independence noodles in 2022 as part of a wider, staples-led grocery portfolio.
Neither brand managed to gain meaningful market share, failing to disrupt entrenched consumer habits thanks to distribution issues, muted brand recall, and limited differentiation, particularly in urban households, where Maggi remains the default choice across age groups.
Arvind Singhal, founder of management consulting firm The Knowledge Company, said, “The earlier attempts didn’t work because they were essentially private-label launches without a clear branding or product strategy. When noodles are launched as a standalone category, without a contiguous portfolio of products under the same brand, it becomes very difficult to build shelf visibility and consumer recall."
He added, “A solo brand in a single category view not deliver results. If you have multiple related products under the same brand, visibility on shelves improves significantly — something that was missing in the earlier attempts."
How is SIL different from Reliance’s earlier attempts?
The key difference lies in portfolio strategy and brand intent.
Unlike Independence, which is anchored in grocery staples, or Campa, which is beverage-first, SIL is being positioned as RCPL’s flagship foods brand. The noodles launch is not a standalone experiment but part of a broader, multi-category packaged-foods push.
SIL noodles have four variants—Masala, Atta with Veggies, Korean K-Fire and Chow-Chow—signalling an attempt to address both mass-market tastes and emerging flavour trends. Prices start at ₹5, which means RCPL is targeting entry-level consumers by undercutting or matching several established rivals on price.
By anchoring noodles within a larger foods portfolio, Reliance is betting that SIL can gain faster shelf visibility, better retailer acceptance, and stronger household recall than its older brands—critical in a market where the incumbents dominate mindshare.
Singhal said, "This attempt is structurally different. SIL is being built as a portfolio brand rather than a standalone noodles play. This gives the strategy a better chance of success than Reliance’s earlier, fragmented launches."
Why does Reliance keep returning to noodles?
In short, because the category is too strategically important to ignore.
Instant noodles are among the most frequently consumed packaged foods in Indian households, cutting across incomes, regions, and ages. For an FMCG company looking to build scale quickly, noodles offer high volumes, repeat purchases, and strong consumer stickiness.
India's instant-noodles market is also huge, and growing quickly. According to BlueWeave Consulting, the market was valued at about $1.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15% from 2024 to 2030, when it is expected to touch $4.64 billion.
For Reliance, which is building a mass FMCG business from scratch, cracking noodles is as much about distribution muscle as it is about category presence. A successful noodles brand opens the door to kirana stores, modern trade shelves, and bundled grocery orders.
Simply put, noodles are a gateway category that Reliance cannot afford to ignore.
Can SIL’s pricing challenge Maggi?
Pricing is once again central to Reliance’s strategy.
SIL noodles are being launched at aggressive, entry-level prices, aimed squarely at highly value-conscious and price-sensitive consumers. The ₹5 price point positions SIL below or at par with mass-market competitors, while giving retailers greater flexibility on margins.
This is a familiar Reliance playbook. With deep pockets, scale advantages, and a sprawling retail and logistics network, RCPL can afford thin margins to drive volumes in the early years.
However, price alone may not be enough.
Maggi’s dominance is not just a function of its price, but of decades of trust, habit formation, and emotional recall, particularly among parents and children. With YiPPee firmly entrenched as the second-largest player, breaking into the remaining sliver of the market will require sustained investments in taste consistency, brand storytelling, and visibility across channels.
Maggi and YiPPee account for more than 80% of India’s instant noodle market, and while competitors such as CG Corp’s Wai Wai and Patanjali dominate certain niches and regions, none has meaningfully disrupted the national-level duopoly.
Singhal said, “Maggi’s strength lies in decades of habit formation. It has become a generic reference point for noodles in India, cutting across age groups and geographies. That kind of familiarity and trust is extremely difficult for any new brand to dislodge, regardless of pricing or distribution. Maggi isn’t just a brand anymore—it’s a default choice built on habit and trust over generations, which makes disruption far harder than in most FMCG categories."
What’s the larger strategy at play here?
The launch of SIL noodles signals a shift from tactical product launches to a portfolio-based FMCG strategy.
By reviving a legacy foods brand and expanding it simultaneously across several everyday categories, Reliance is trying to build a household foods franchise rather than a single hit product. Noodles, in this context, is meant to act as the high-frequency anchor product that pulls consumers into the brand.
If successful, SIL could allow RCPL to bundle promotions across noodles, ketchup, jams and sauces, mirroring strategies used by established FMCG giants that dominate the category.
For now, Reliance’s third noodles bet underscores just how difficult—and strategically important—it is to break Maggi-Yippee duopoly and succeed in India’s cut-throat FMCG market.